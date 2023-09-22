Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has been prophesized to be arrested by the authorities ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

In September, no less than two prophets revealed that in their revelation, the former governor of Anambra State was arrested.

Names of prophets who have said Peter Obi would be arrested Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Peter Obi challenges Tinubu's victory in court

Peter Obi and the Labour Party came third in the 2023 presidential election. They had filed petitions against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His petitions were dismissed by the presidential election petition court (PEPC) over lack of evidence, but he had filed a 51-ground of appeals before the Supreme Court.

While many await the decision of the Supreme Court, some clerics have projected that the presidential candidate would be arrested in a short period.

The prophecies are listed below:

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah

In his recent prophecy, the Lagos-based pastor said he saw Peter Obi under house arrest.

In his recent video of prophecy on his YouTube page, the cleric called on the supporters of the former governor of Anambra State, popularly referred to as Obidients, to pray for their candidate not to be detained in a house arrest.

He said:

"You must pray for your brother, your candidate, Peter Obi. Pray for him. Because I don't know what this house arrest is all about. What is the offence? What is the matter all about? I don't know."

Pastor David Elijah

The spiritual leader of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, said he saw in his revelation that Peter Obi was arrested and handcuffed.

The cleric said:

"I saw handcuffs in the hands of Peter Obi.

“This is my counsel for Peter Obi. Be careful. Because I saw, should I call it a gang-up. I saw him in DSS custody. So that his case will not be worse than the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I saw it very clear [sic]."

