The Tribunal judges in Lagos state have just given a verdict regarding Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran's petition against the Lagos governor's ticket

The judges led by Justice Arum Ashom declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat's ticket, inseparable

This is coming after Labour Party and its candidate's name Rhodes-Vivour was subsequently struck out for being improperly joined

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its judgment on the second term governorship election ticket of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and that of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The tribunal delivering its verdict on Monday, September 25, held that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy's tickets are one ticket and inseparable, The Nation reported.

Lagos tribunal gives verdict on Gov Snawo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat's ticket. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obafemi Hamzat

Source: Twitter

Justice Mikhail Abdullahi stated this while delivering the verdict in the objection of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Olajide Adediran against the election of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in the March 18 poll held in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the petition.

The tribunal held that this issue has been decided in a number of cases and went on to hold that a deputy governor and governor are not separate candidates.

The tribunal also held that they are not required to pay a separate security deposit.

Tribunal dismisses Rhodes-Vivour, LP from Jandor’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

Lagos tribunal earlier struck out the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and LP against Governor Sanwo-Olu's election.

The court on Monday, September 25, dismissed Rhodes-Vivour's suit from that of Olajide Adediran aka Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reported.

Jandor is challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 governorship elections in Lagos State.

