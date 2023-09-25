Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, has forecasted the outcome of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

The opposition is challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election

Omokri plainly dashed the hope of the Labour Party, sparking mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter)

Ikeja, Lagos state - Reno Omokri, a popular supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has predicted the outcome of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Legit.ng reports that the tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on the petition filed against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omokri predicts defeat for Rhodes-Vivour

Omokri wrote on his verified X handle on Monday, September 25:

"It is just a waste of time waiting with bated breath to hear the judgment from the Lagos Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal.

"There is nothing to anticipate. The challenge to Governor Sanwo-Olu's reelection will be rightly dismissed for lack of merit, and at least one of the parties (Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor) will appeal.

"There's going to be no surprise. GRV and Jandor lost freely, fairly and transparently to Sanwo-Olu. When they are credible, we must learn to accept the outcomes of our elections, or we must face ejections from the system."

Tribunal: Hamzat arrives court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, arrived at the courtroom for the final verdict of the Lagos State governorship election petition court.

Hamzat's arrival means Governor Sanwo-Olu, who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, might not be present for the final ruling.

Lagos tribunal announces judgement date

Legit.ng also reported that the tribunal announced its decision to deliver its final judgement on the Lagos gubernatorial election issues.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the PDP, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Monday, September 25.

