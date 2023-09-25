Lagos tribunal is set to deliver its judgement in the petitions filed against the election victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The court on Monday, thrashed out Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party's petitions from Olajide Adediran's petition

Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour are challenging the March 18 election victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu who's currently in his second term in office

The Lagos Governorship Election Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party (LP) against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's election held on March 18, 2023.

Tribunal throws out Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party (LP) petition against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Facebook

The tribunal on Monday, September 25, dismissed Rhodes-Vivour's suit from that of Olajide Adediran aka Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reported.

Jandor is challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 governorship elections in Lagos State.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah stated this while delivering judgment on the objections raised by respondents in the matter, Vanguard report added.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Arum Ashom had announced that the court will first deliver judgment in the case of the PDP and its candidate before going to give its judgment in the petition of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Justice Ashom also announced that his colleague on the bench, Justice Mikail Abdullahi will read the judgment on behalf of the panel.

Tribunal dismisses APC’s objection against Jandor, PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal has dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which asked it to dismiss the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25.

Tribunal: Hamzat arrives court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, arrived at the courtroom for the final verdict of the Lagos State governorship election petition court.

Hamzat's arrival means Governor Sanwo-Olu, who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, might not be present for the final ruling.

Lagos tribunal announces judgement date

Legit.ng also reported that the tribunal announced its decision to deliver its final judgement on the Lagos gubernatorial election issues.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the PDP, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Monday, September 25.

