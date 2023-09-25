The upcoming Nigerian activist, Verydarkblackman received threats from a decentralized international entity identifying itself as the Anonymous Collective

This covert group took to social media to address the social media influencer, cautioning him regarding his quest for justice concerning Mohbad's untimely passing

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the emerging influencer has been ardently vocal about the widely discussed case of the late singer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian TikToker Verydarkblackman has been threatened by a decentralized international known as Anonymous Collective.

The secret association took to social media to call out the social media activist and warned him about his involvement in the fight for justice on Mohbad's sudden demise.

Anonymous Collective set to eliminate Verydarkblackman in 15 days Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the upcoming influencer has been very passionate with his voice on the viral case of the late singer.

The Anonymous, in their message, pointed out his state of residence, the last hangout spot he visited, and the name of the person he saw.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, they went on to state the number of days it would take before they successfully eliminate

Verydarkblackman challenges the Anonymous Collective

In a viral video, the outspoken young man pointed out that he wasn't scared of the international body and that even after 15 days, nothing will happen to him.

According to the activist, his faith is stronger than any evil the enemies are plotting against him.

See the video below

Anonymous threat on the Verydarkblackman sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@Olamide0fficial:

"It doesn’t even make sense. Why are you wishing such thing on your fellow human."

@Iam_enriched:

"Imagine been happy someone is about to be k!lled. Some people are wicked and if you checked the comments section it’s full of bitter women."

@SanwoFG:

"Make anonymous go report himself for station, ko lo gba two portions of rice."

@yinca05:

"Regardless, VeryDarkMan shouldbetter watch his back and stay vigilant! Some Nigerians don’t like people questioning their motives, and will go to any length to silence the questioner!"

@Bolaji0496:

"They feel intimidated with the attentions he’s calling the world to. The bad guys won’t have peace of mind."

@Dalstino4real:

"Just look at people’s comments on the post. Why supporting your fellow human to be elim!nated. Dmn."

Nigerian prophet insists on seeing late singer’s body to wake him up

A Nigerian prophet sparked reactions after making an unbelievable remark about the late singer Mohbad's demise.

In the Instagram video that is now circulating, the cleric audaciously declared that Mohbad could be raised from the dead.

The prophet asserted with confidence that, if given the chance to access the late singer's lifeless body, he could raise Mohbad from the dead and bring him back to life.

Source: Legit.ng