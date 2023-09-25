FCT, Abuja - A section of the Supreme Court in Abuja has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 25.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

This development was confirmed during the Arise TV breakfast show, "The Morning Show".

It was gathered that the fire affected the office of the three apex court judges.

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be confirmed, but the Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, said:

"We don't know. The breaking news says it's an attack, so it must be investigated even on the surface of it. It's disturbing."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng