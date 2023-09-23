Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel prize winner, has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for disrespecting the traditional institution

In his satirical manner, Soyinka was seen addressing traditional rulers that he was not at the gathering to shout at them to stand up or sit down, an instance Obasanjo was recently criticised for

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video, saying that the rivalry between Obasanjo and Soyinka would never end

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Abeokuta, Ogun - Wole Soyinka, a Nigerian Nobel Prize winner and literary giant in Africa, has been captured in a viral video shading Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria.

Obasanjo was recently criticised for his tongue-lashed on the traditional rulers in Oyo state when he asked them to stand up and sit down over their refusal to greet him when he arrived at the commissioning of some projects in the state.

Soyinka kicks as Obasanjo belittles traditional institution Photo Credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Twitter

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State invited former President Obasanjo to commission a project in the Iseyin area of the state, but the former president tongue-lashed the traditional rulers, ordering them to stand up and sit down because they refused to greet him on arrival.

Soyinka reacts to Obasanjo belittling of traditional institution

In a video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Ayekooto, Soyinka was seen reacting to the action of the former President when he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Our royal highnesses, I wish to assure you that I am not about to bark at you to stand up and sit down".

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their views.

Oghomwen Eregie said the rivalry between Soyinka and Obasanjo would never end. He said:

"Kongi's beef with OBJ no go ever end".

Asade Toba posited that Soyinka knows how to be satirical. She said:

"Prof sabi, throw Jabs."

Ejegwa Michael Benjamin said someone must have some audacity to ask the traditional rulers to stand up and sit down. He said:

"It takes a certain level of audacity to tell a traditional ruler to stand up or sit down."

Arakunrin Debo wondered if the rift between Obasanjo and Soyinka would ever be settled. He said:

"Who will settle the fight between Soyinka and OBJ?"

Abolore Bello maintained that respect for traditional institutions is peculiar to Yoruba culture. He said:

"Abi na.....as a yoruba man we dey always respect our Obas."

"I joined politics by accident": Obasanjo speaks on political career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, said it was not his original plan to join politics.

The ex-president also said the rising military coup in Africa when leaders prioritise the interests of their people.

According to the former president, the youth should try to join politics and serve humanity.

Source: Legit.ng