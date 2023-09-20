Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has said it was not his plan to join politics but he joined to serve the people and humanity

Obasanjo further noted that the rising military coup in the African continent can only be stopped when the leaders stop doing what the people are tired about

According to the former president, the youth should try to join politics and served humanity

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he found himself in politic and that politics was not what he planned for.

The former president made the revelation while speaking to a group of youths under the umbrella of Africa for Africa Youth Initiative (A4A), at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, The Nation reported.

Obasanjo explains why youths must join politics

According to the former Nigerian leader, he joined politics because of the love he has for his people and humanity.

He then called on the youth to ensure that they join politics to serve the people and humanity.

Obasanjo said:

“Politics is about service. You must give service. Nobody is too old or too young or too poor to give service. When we begin to give quality service, then we shall have qualitative governance.”

Why military are taking over in some African country, Obasanjo explains

The former President then commented on the growing military coup in Africa in the recent time, adding that leaders at all level should avoid any situations that lead to military come back in the continent.

He maintained that the new development in the black world indicated that the people are fed up with some things in their countries and they are on the search for liberators.

The former general commented:

“The rising cases of military coups in Africa show that the people are tired of some things in their countries and in need of liberators."

