President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said enough of the talking as this is the time to get to work and get Nigerians out of poverty

Tinubu said he is willing and ready to become unpopular as he follows his promise to reform Nigeria

The Nigerian leader stated this when he met with António Guterres, United Nations (UN) secretary-general

United States, New York - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed what he is willing to become to reform Nigeria.

Tinubu said he is willing to become unpopular to keep to his promise of reforming Nigeria, TheCable reported.

I'm ready to become unpopular to reform Nigeria

He stated this while meeting with António Guterres, United Nations (UN) secretary-general, in his office at the UN headquarters in New York, United States.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 21.

“We are done saying too much. We seek much action. We have arisen out of poverty as individuals, but until our people have arisen out of that, we will not rest, even if it requires decisions at home that make me temporarily unpopular.”

The UN secretary-general Guterres said Tinubu’s reforms have raised “high expectations”

Guterres added that the global organisation would continue to offer support.

“Nigeria is an indispensable voice in the sub-region. We will give you every support needed for your success to be achieved. Your success is Africa’s success and we wish you well.”

