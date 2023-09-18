The presidency has shared a glimpse of what President Bola Tinubu's schedule will look like at the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly

The president arrived in New York ahead of his first UNGA participation on Sunday, September 17, and was welcomed by some top government officials

From the presidency's draft, Tinubu will attend the scheduled events that revolve around global issues of the general assembly from Monday, September 18 to Tuesday, September 26, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UNGA 78: Tinubu Arrives in New York, 8 Key Things the President Is Expected To Do.



NTA News confirmed the development through a video shared on its official X page on Monday, September 18.

Legit.ng understands that Tinubu was received by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; the permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and other government officials.

The theme of this year’s UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All”.

The presidency highlighted Tinubu's schedule at the 78th UNGA Session

As the Nigerian government delegation arrives in New York, the presidency shared a glimpse into a part of Tinubu’s schedule at the 78th United Nations General Assembly #UNGA78;

1. President Tinubu is expected to deliver his inaugural annual statement on the floor of the United Nations HQ on September 19, 2023.

2. Participation in high-level political forum on sustainable development; discussing sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, addressing inequalities, and global humanitarian

3. Participation in various high-level meetings; including financing for developments, pandemic prevention, climate ambition summit, universal health coverage, and global financial architecture reform

4. Bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the EU Commission, Brazil, South Africa, etc.

5. Meetings with transnational firms like Mircosoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, etc.

6. Address to American Business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

7. Conducting NASDAQ closing ceremony, President Bola Tinubu will be the first African president to do so

8. Addressing Nigerian SMEs Business Summit

