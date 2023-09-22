A PDP chieftain, Lere Olayinka, has reacted to those calling for the suspension of former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose from the opposition party

Olayinka said the PDP leadership ought to be visiting members to beg them rather than suspending members

He added that the PDP has lost its political steam, and people are no longer clamouring to become members of the party

Ekiti state, Ado-Ekiti- A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lere Olayinka, has criticised those calling for the suspension of former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose from the party.

Olayinka said no one is struggling to be a member of the PDP because the party has lost its political steam, The Punch reported.

PDP chieftain Lere Olayinka blasts those calling for Fayose's suspension

Source: Twitter

Those calling for Fayose's suspension are political almajiris

The House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti state said this in a statement on Thursday, September 21.

He described those calling for Fayose’s suspension from the party as “political almajiris seeking an unavailable lifeline.”

PDP has lost its political steam

Olayinka called on the party leadership to drop their arrogance to prevent the PDP from total collapse.

“The PDP of today is a party that should be going to people’s houses to beg them to return to active participation in the party. It is a party that has lost its political steam, and those at present controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse.

“It is either the political almajiris in Ekiti, who have never won any election without Fayose are yet to realise that unlike before, no one is struggling to be a member of the PDP or they are just playing to the gallery so that their political ATM can make available the usual crumbs.”

