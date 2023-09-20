The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed displeasure over its marginalisation in the affairs of the federal government

The APC party leadership in Oyo State said it was not pleased with President Bola Tinubu for snubbing them during the nomination of his candidates

Angry members attacked the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje and his entourage during his visit to the secretariat

Ibadan, Oyo - An emerging report has confirmed that the entourage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was attacked during his visit to Oyo State.

It was gathered that the incident ensued at the party's secretariat in Ibadan, where he had earlier addressed the party members, assuring them that the party would witness a rejuvenation from the ward to local government, state and federal level.

The Oyo State chapter of the APC has accused Abdullahi Ganduje of anti-party activities. Photo Credit: Dr Abdullahi Ganduje/Omokehinde

He also hailed the party faithful for the role they played in ensuring the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

As reported by the Guardian, moments later, some angry members were reported to have attacked the entourage of Ganduje with sachets of pure water over alleged marginalisation and ill-treatment meted to the chapter.

The aggrieved members, who are alleged to be supporters of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, accused Ganduje of working against the lawmaker to concede victory to Governor Seyi Makinde, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ministerial appointment: APC Oyo chapter fumes at Tinubu's snub

Similarly, the party was not pleased that President Tinubu did not pick a member of the APC as part of his cabinet but instead chose Mr. Bayo Adelabu, a governorship candidate for the Accord Party in Oyo State.

Reacting to this development in his speech, the Oyo State chapter chairman, Isaac Omodewu, said:

“As events that heralded the last general elections are still fresh in our memory, we must inform you that Oyo APC remains an unsung hero because we got little support but we delivered beyond expectations."

The angry APC members booed Ganduje and began to throw sachet water at him and his entourage, which included the National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Isaac Kekemeke; Ayo Afolabi, former Minister of Communication, Bayo Shittu, among others.

The protesters started shouting the name of Folarin and were simultaneously pelting sachets of water at Ganduje and his entourage, which included the National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Isaac Kekemeke; Ayo Afolabi, former Minister of Communication, Bayo Shittu among others, as they were about leaving the party secretariat.

