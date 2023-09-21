The Enugu state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party recorded a significant victory at the tribunal

The governorship tribunal in Enugu state on Thursday upheld the March 18 election of the party's governorship candidate, Peter Mbah

The court held that the LP's candidate Chijioke Edeogu's claim against Mbah lacked merit and his testimony, invalid

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Enugu state - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has described the tribunal ruling that upheld his election victory as a victory for democracy.

Governor Mbah reacts to win at the tribunal. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on Thursday, September 18, dismissed all grounds of the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Chijioke Edeogu challenging Mbah’s victory at the polls.

Chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, the tribunal stated that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor and there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents the governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shortly after the ruling, Governor Mbah beamed with a smile and welcomed the tribunal’s decision. He said the verdict was a victory for the people of Enugu State, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It is a victory for Ndi Enugu. It is also a victory for democracy,” the governor said. “It is a victory for massive development for Ndi Enugu. It is a victory for exponential growth, it is a victory for Enugu’s greatness.”

Watch the video below as Mbah speaks about the win at the tribunal;

After his victory at the tribunal, Governor Mbah makes fresh promises to Enugu residents.

Tribunal upholds Peter Mbah's election as Enugu gov, dismisses LP’s petition

Earlier, the Enugu governorship election petition tribunal affirmed the victory of Peter Mbah in the last governorship election held in the state.

The tribunal also ruled that the March 18 election which brought the PDP to power complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Dan Nwomeh, Mbah's head of media office, said the court dismissed petition by the Labour Party (LP) and Chijioke Edeoga for lack of merit.

UTME: Gov Mbah hosts Ofoama after winning Tinubu's scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Mbah hosted the state's 2023 UTME top scorer, Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama.

Mbah received the student in his office alongside his parents -- Oliver and Mrs Loveth Ofoama.

The governor promised to support Ofoama, who wanted to study medicine. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu earlier awarded a scholarship to the student.

Source: Legit.ng