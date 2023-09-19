Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted after Peter Obi filed his appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Omokri said he can assure Obi that "the same fate" that befell him at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) "awaits him at the apex court"

Omokri is one of the strongest critics of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, southeast Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has predicted a loss for Peter Obi at the Supreme Court.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, filed 51 grounds of appeal before the apex court to invalidate the election of President Bola Tinubu. The development was reported in the media on Tuesday, September 19.

Omokri speaks after Obi filed appeal

The LP candidate, in his appeal, maintained that the Presidential Election Petition Court erred in law and thereby reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed the petition he lodged to challenge the outcome of the presidential poll that was held on February 25.

Reacting, Omokri, who is one of the strongest critics of Obi wrote on his verified X handle:

“I congratulate Peter Obi for filing his appeal at the Supreme Court, and I assure him that the same fate awaits him at the apex court.

“Meanwhile, we vividly remember how his Obidients insulted the Chief Justice of Nigeria when he was in a wheelchair before boarding a flight to London. As if they won't also grow old.”

Obi reveals 51 errors in tribunal's judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi and LP have appealed the tribunal's ruling at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election results.

A team of lawyers of the acclaimed third force led by Livy Uzokwu (SAN) have approached the Supreme Court to make a 51 ground on what they termed "an error in law".

Atiku files appeal against Tribunal's judgment

In a similar vein, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar Atiku, filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the PEPC's decision which upheld Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku’s fresh petition before the apex ground is based on 35 grounds of appeal.

