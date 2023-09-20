A Nigerian senator, Jimoh Ibrahim has gotten Nigerians talking with the appointment of 100 assistants

Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly said the decision is to deliver excellent representation

The senator added that 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment

Ondo state - A federal lawmaker, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has appointed 100 assistants to carry out his Legislative duties.

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JimohIbrahimCFR, on Wednesday, September 20.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim appoints 100 legislative assistants Photo Credit: @JimohIbrahimCFR

Ibrahim disclosed that each of the 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment.

“As I mark 100 days in office today, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the following as my assistants in carrying out my Legislative duties

“The 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment and we will also be flagging off-road rehabilitations, maintenance and construction in our Senatorial district.

Why Senator appointed 100 assistants

Senator Ibrahim explained that the decision to appoint 100 aides was to deliver excellent representation in his district.

“These appointments are a reflection of my dedication to delivering excellent representation, attending to constituents’ needs, and supporting the legislative goals that have a positive influence on our people’s lives.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Governor Yusuf's post on X and reacted to the development.

@AdewunmiPatrick

Congratulations to them all

Keep up the good work sir

We trust in your type of developmental and transparent leadership...

@ajesi_henry

Congratulations to them all. We hope they will all help to legislate developments and progress to Ondo South..

@timo3thy

Good job.. the youths need your intervention in agricultural empowerment.

@DolapoNana

@duchess_elina See our Hon. Senator.

Plateau governor appoints 136 aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has confirmed the appointment of 136 persons as his special assistants.

The governor made this known on Friday night, September 15, through a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere.

Kano governor appoints 115 new aides

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed 115 new aides to serve in his government, taking the tally of his aides to 196.

The latest appointments were announced on Friday, September 1st, and Saturday, September 2nd, by Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary to the governor.

