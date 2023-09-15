136 persons have been nominated for appointment as special aides to the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang

Jos, Plateau State - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has confirmed the appointment of 136 persons as his special assistants.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of 136 special aides.

Source: Facebook

The governor made this known on Friday night, September 15, through a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere.

According to the statement, the appointees were spread across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state with each having eight slots, The Punch reported.

According to the statement, there were eight positions available for each of the appointees among the state’s 17 local governments, New Telegraph newspaper reported.

Although no portfolios were attached to their names, the statement however said their designations will be communicated to them in their respective Local Government Councils.

“The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately," The statement added.

Some of the appointees were:

Hon. Dalyop Pin, Miss Nyam Jemima, Miss Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Mr. Pam Nuhu, Mr. Samson Chuwang.

Others were;

Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada, among others.

