The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of 115 special aides

Governor Yusuf disclosed that the appointments were in accordance with his pledge for competent inclusivity, and comprehensive policy engagement in Kano

With the recent key appointments into the various MDAs, Governor Yusuf has appointed a total of 196 aides

Kano state, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has appointed 115 new aides to serve in his government, taking the tally of his aides to 196.

Governor Yusuf has appointed 115 special aides.

Daily Trust reports that the latest appointments were announced on Friday, September 1st, and Saturday, September 2nd, by Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary to the governor.

Bature revealed that 14 of the new appointees would serve as special advisers while 57 would serve as senior special assistants, and the remaining 44, who are all social media activists, would serve as senior special reporters and special reporters.

Why Kano Gov appointed 115 special aides

Governor Yusuf confirmed the development through a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2nd, and wrote;

"In accordance with our pledge for competent inclusivity and comprehensive policy engagement. I have approved the following key appointments into various MDAs; - AKY

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Governor Yusuf's post on X and reacted to the development.

@NasirDanAdam tweeted:

"Bamayi."

@Musab_y_agric tweeted:

"My Governor."

@NasirDanAdam tweeted:

"Gida gida."

@Archimeokey tweeted:

"All the Igbos in Sabon Gari, you no see 1 person add."

@MlsMUSanee_ tweeted:

"Sannu da kokari Your Excellency, more grease to your elbow."

