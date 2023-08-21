The Niger Delta Women League (NDWL) has questioned the political antecedents of Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The NDWL asked Senator Akpabio to resign after his most recent gaffes during a plenary session at the upper chamber of the national assembly

They described Akpabio's e emergence as leader of the Senate as a national disgrace to the country and the Niger Delta region

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been told to resign his position immediately.

This call was made by the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL) via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 21.

Godswill Akpabio has been the subject of criticism since his infamous gaffes. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Why Akpabo should resign or be impeached

In the statement signed by the national president, Hon. Sheila Abiye Tamuno and co-signed by ten other stakeholders, Senator Akpabio was berated for infamous gaffes during plenary sessions at the Senate.

They described the emergence of Senator Akpabio as a disgrace to the country and the Niger Delta region due to his antecedents of alleged corruption cases.

The statement reads:

"For a man under investigation by anti-corruption agencies for multiple levels of sleaze to be handed the sacred position of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a joke taken too far, making our dear Country a laughing stock to the International Community.

"The same Akpabio who, in the guise of supervising the NDDC forensic audit, rather used the period under review as a cover to heartlessly plunder the Commission and entire Niger Delta region to the tune of #1.4 Trillion Naira, using Akwa as sole Administrator.

"The same act he committed without Senate approval amounting to extra-budgetary expenditure."

The group appealed to the Senate to rise for the masses and ensure the impeachment of Senator Akpabio if he refused to resign.

They also threatened to mobilise one million women to the National Assembly if the former Akwa Ibom State governor refused to step down.

They said:

"...we shall be mobilizing one million Niger Delta Women on the 26th September 2023 to the gate Of the National Assembly to either thank the Senate or pressure them to do the needful."

Drama as national assembly clerk disowns Akpabio over “holiday allowance”

Meanwhile, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) Magaji Tambuwal has denied sending "holiday allowance" to senators for enjoyment.

Tambuwual stated this while reacting to Senate President Godswill Akpabio's gaffe of sending tokens to senators' accounts.

He explained that the N2m sent to the 109 Nigerian senators was a statutory running cost of their offices.

