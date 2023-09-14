Police PRO, Bright Edafe has reacted to singer, Skales' post asking if there are police officers in Nigeria

Edafe said Twitter is not a police state, suggesting that the Nigeria Police Force doesn't relate to an unofficial tweet

Some Nigerians have reacted to the police officer's tweet, asking why police officers arrest people over tweet

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to the call for the police to investigate the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Edafe said social media platform, Twitter is not a police station, implying that there must be an official complaint before the police can commence an investigation.

Mohbad's death: Police officer, Bright Edafe says "Twitter is not police station" Photo Credit:@Brightgoldenboy/@iammohbad

The police PRO stated this via his Twitter page, @Brightgoldenboy.

“Twitter is not police station! Twitter is not police station!! Twitter is not police station!!! May his soul rest in peace, Amen”

Nigerians react to "Twitter is not police station" post

Edafe's post has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

@epalyHarcourt

If the family dont put in a complain , the police cant do anything ..... Even though we know in this case the police is hapless ,let the family lay a complain first.

@sitogonzak

You people should stop saying this things it’s embarrassing. Twitter can be used to track police misconduct that are not in line with procedural justice which can help the police to address issues related to legitimacy of the police in the eyes of the public. In advance countries they use that to test and track in evidence based policing. Go back to school please.

@Jerryebune

Yes, X formerly ( known as Twitter ) is not a police station, agreed! However, it is a platform that can be used to disseminate credible and real-time incidents to be acted upon by our law enforcement agencies, that is why you are here to observe and investigate issues of interest. The annoying thing is that when you report an issue to the police at the station, you may become the culprit ( as alleged ). This is the situation most people find themselves in. I opined that, it is safe to draw your attention to incidents on SM platforms until there is a total rejig of the NPF when citizens can freely walk into any of your facilities without fear or intimidation.

@DiabloChaze

I think in cases involving rumors of murder, law enforcement officers typically should conduct an investigation to gather evidence and determine whether a crime has been committed. If they have reasonable grounds to believe that a person may be involved, they may visit that person to gather more information or potentially make an arrest. However, it's important the families of the dead person consult with legal professionals or authorities while investigation is ongoing.

@odunolabeewiz

This is crazy! Then why does the police have twitter accounts? Why do you have a twitter account? Omo, you guys just keep showing us that we’re on our own

@ogunmusi

But you arrest people and put them on trial for slander against your big bosses on Twitter..

You even batter some of them and deny them Bail.

The Bright in your name is a case of mistaken identity.

@Dadizim101

But you arrest people based on what they did or said twitter..

Operatives use twitter to carry out successful investigations, announce missing person or wanted persons on Twitter..

Use Twitter to salvage the dwindling reputation of the Police ...

Las las you are right sir

