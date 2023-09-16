The southeasterners have been urged to take a cue from Lagos politics and stop making the mistakes of the past

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Joe Igbokwe, has delved into the debate of when Igbos in the southeast can produce Nigeria's president.

Mr Igbokwe said it would take at least 20-25 years of hard work before someone from the Igbo ethnic group becomes President of Nigeria.

The 67-year-old writer and public affairs commentator stated this while responding to critics about his position and current affiliations with the APC, which has been described as betrayal by people of his ethnic group (Southeasterners).

As reported by PM News, Mr Igbokwe said:

“This is the problem. You terrible and pathetic bigots think you are the best God ever created and this is the biggest problem facing Igboland. today.

“Jisienu Ike. Every election year you cry. Play politics. Mbanu. Make friends across Nigeria. Mbanu. Build bridges. Mbanu. We have become onlookers in Nigeria. See 2031 and 2039 are also settled. Continue.

“But know this and have inner peace: it will take any Igbo man 20 -25 years of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria.”

Igbos still making mistakes of Civil War era - Joe Igbokwe

He stated that the Igbos were still making the mistakes of the Civil War era by brandishing him as a betrayer and a sell-out to the Igbo people.

Igbokwe said he is worried by the growing ignorance of his people (southeasterners) as the day passes.

He stated that the same mistakes made in the '60s and '70s led to the loss of many educated, competent and committed soldiers from the southeast region.

He said:

“We are getting worse by the day, and I am worried to the marrows given what I read here."

Southeast must learn from Lagos politics - Joe Igbokwe

Igbokwe, who has served as Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos politics has taught him a lot and criticized the Igbo for their “selfish sense of superiority, I better than others and paranoid grandiosity.”

He said:

“This is our character. Always think that we are the best God ever created. Selfish sense of superiority, I am better than others, paranoid grandiosity, etc.

“I have learnt a lot in Lagos politics and I have come to the conclusion that we cannot understand how to play politics. Politics is not buy and sell stuff. It is serious business."

