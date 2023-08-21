Joe Igbokwe, a popular Lagos APC chieftain, has reacted to the wedding of Ike Ekweremadu's son

According to Igbokwe, Lloyd's elaborate wedding ceremony while his father and mother are still in prison is totally wrong

The APC chieftain said this new “generation scares him”, noting that Lloyd was supposed to do a low-key ceremony and wait till his parents were free

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, has faulted Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jnr for holding an “elaborate wedding” in his parents' absence.

His parents, Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, are currently serving jail terms after they were convicted of organ trafficking in the United Kingdom.

Joe Igbokwe reacts as Ekweremmadu’s son weds lover in Abuja. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Meanwhile, the former deputy Senate president, Ekweremadu and his wife were absent as they are in the UK serving their jail terms.

In a post on his Facebook page, Igbokwe shared photos from the wedding and said this new “generation scares him”.

He stated that Lloyd was supposed to do a low-key ceremony and wait till his parents were freed before he could have an elaborate one.

Mr Igbokwe wrote:

"If I were to be Ekweremmadu’s son I would not have staged this elaborate wedding ceremony with my father and mother in prison. I would have done a low- key marriage ceremony and wait till my parents are free. This generation scares me stiff."

Nigerians react to Igbokwe's post on Facebook

Mixed emotions trailed Igbokwe's post on Facebook regarding Llyod's wedding over the weekend. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

Yariman Buhari Maijamaa wrote:

"Hmmmm..... Egbon Joe Igbokwe, I understand your point. But for zha Status of Ekweremadu, this wedding is NOT Elaborate."

Taiye A Oladipo wrote:

"Am scared of this generation too ooooooooo."

Elsie Williams wrote:

"It's possible the parents insisted on the marriage holding without them being physically present."

Moshood Isamotu wrote:

"He does not have a good adviser."

Ayodeji Awonuga said:

"This is wrong, and very selfish."

Wokoma Lucky Okechukwu wrote:

"Both him the bride and the bride parents are not sensible."

Peter Obi, Saraki, others attend Ekweremadu’s son's wedding

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, former Senate presidents Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki attended the wedding of Lloyd, son of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy Senate president in Abuja.

The wedding ceremony between Lloyd and Tiffany took place at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu district, Abuja

King Charles III told to intervene in Ekweremadu's case

Meanwhile, Kayode Ajulo, a Nigerian lawyer, wrote the new British monarch, King Charles III, to consider the royal prerogative of mercy concerning Senator Ekweremadu’s matter.

Reactions continue to trail the conviction of Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the Senate, for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the royal prerogative of mercy, Ajulo said that a precedent had been set in as far back as 1717 when King George did the same; also, in 2003 and 2021.

