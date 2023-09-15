Alhaji Asari-Dokubo, a prominent figure among the Ijaw ethnic group, has quashed claims about his speculated death

Dokubo also said contrary to widespread claims that he suffered a health challenge that left him "crippled", he is well

Dokubo, a staunch supporter of the Bola Tinubu administration, said his being a practicing Muslim protects him from evil

Degema, Rivers state - A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has urged the public to disregard rumours making the rounds on social media about his purported death.

Dokubo refuted the rumour in a Facebook Live, monitored by Legit.ng.

I'm not dead, says Asari Dokubo

According to him, there is no truth in the death rumour as he is sound in spirit and soul.

He said in pidgin:

“All the juju wey Igbo people dey do, e no do me anything, because I strong pass those their juju.

“Dem say I don die, I don cripple, I no cripple, I no die. I be Muslim, I no be just Muslim o, I see something.”

Legit.ng reports that the purported death of the erstwhile oil militant went viral on social media.

Dokubo was president of the Ijaw Youth Council for a time beginning in 2001 and later founded the Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF) which became one of the most prominent armed groups operating in the Niger Delta region.

The 59-year-old is a folk hero amongst certain members of the local population.

