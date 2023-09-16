Wole Soyinka has said Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar 'donated the 2023 election voluntarily' to President Bola Tinubu by running as separate candidates

The literature giant made his fresh comment through a statement he issued on Saturday, September 16

Soyinka's fresh view followed angry reactions by supporters of Obi after the professor said Obi and the Labour Party could not honestly claim they won the 2023 presidential poll

Stellenboch, South Africa - Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Saturday, September 16, restated that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, lost.

Earlier this week, the professor said the LP’s leadership knew that Obi lost the February 25 election. Soyinka accused the leadership of the opposition party of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians, especially youths, that Obi won the election.

Prof. Soyinka doesn't agree with the notion that Obi won the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why Obi did not win election - Soyinka

In an article titled 'The Cape Town Re-Entry', Soyinka reiterated his stance that the former Anambra governor did not win the Nigerian presidential election, PM News reported. He stated the reason Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost. According to him, Obi and Atiku pursuing their ambition separately gifted Tinubu victory.

His new article partly reads:

“The mistake we all continue to make is our insistence on regarding the recent Nigerian elections as an adversarial thriller. The contrary is the truth. The ballot tally accurately reflected what happens when a political party splits itself in two, especially so critically close to an election.

"What promised to be a spectacular contest is transformed into a Feast of Voluntary Donation of the spoils of war.”

Furthermore, Soyinka noted that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of justice, who he said has “the last word”.

He asked politicians to learn to take responsibility for the consequences of their choices within democratic options.

"Obi achieved something remarkable": Soyinka

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka said Obi achieved something remarkable during the 2023 general election.

Soyinka said Obi and his party did remarkably well to have broken into the two major parties (All Progressives Party and Peoples Democratic Party).

“You’re blind to truth”: LP to Soyinka

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the LP knocked Prof. Soyinka over his comment on Obi.

In a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, and shared on LP's website, the party said the literary giant may as human expressed the thoughts which may have been informed by emotion or narrative put to him.

