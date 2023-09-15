Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi disclosed recently that Nigeria will soon plunge into a nation of lawlessness

According to Obi, the rule of law, which is the nation's most tangible asset, is gradually passing out and losing its value, in the polity

The former Anambra governor however urged the citizens not to relent in their quest to build a progressive nation, one that is rooted in Nigeria's democracy and value system

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi, hinted that Nigeria will soon turn into a lawless country.

Peter Obi says Nigeria is losing its value and will soon become a lawless nation. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to Obi, Nigeria is “gradually losing one of the biggest intangible assets that make a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law”.

In a statement he posted on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) in celebration of International Democracy Day on Friday, Obi said “Our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy”.

On Friday, September 15, Obi said that Nigerians must “remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy”.

The former governor of Anambra state called on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy.

“As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness,” he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng