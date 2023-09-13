Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has made a shocking revelation regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

Soyinka alleged that the leadership of the Labour Party is trying so hard to force a lie on Nigerians, knowing well its flagbearer, Peter Obi lost the 2023 presidential poll

The Nobel laureate concluded that he is keen on speaking the truth, adding that "many people always look for shortcuts"

On Wednesday, September 13, Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, revealed what went down in the 2023 presidential election, held on Saturday, February 25.

Wole Soyinka says Peter Obi did not win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Wole Soyinka, Mr. Peter Obi

Soyinka disclosed that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) knew that Peter Obi, the party's flagbearer, lost the presidential poll.

The Cable reported that Soyinka accused the opposition party, LP, of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians, especially youths, that Obi won the election.

Although the playwright accused the party of taking over the organised labour movement before the election, however, he commended Obi for breaking the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nobel laureate spoke at an event titled “The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue” organised by Africa in the World. The event took place on Wednesday in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Obi addressing himself as President of Nigeria will have consequences - Rochas

Uche Rochas, an ally of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State, said Peter Obi, could be in severe trouble if he ever declares himself President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Rochas, who took to his social media handle to make his point, said Obi's supporters and any Nigerian could refer to him as their President as it would not be counted as unlawful.

He wrote:

"You can call Peter Obi your president, and nothing will happen, but if Peter Obi addresses himself as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there will be a very severe consequences."

Lauretta Onochie wants DSS to arrest Peter Obi, gives reason

In another development, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have been petitioned to arrest Peter Obi, of the Labour Party (LP).

This petition was made on social media on Tuesday, September 12, by the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman, Lauretta Onochie.

Onochie accused Peter Obi of fuelling violence and described him as a "clown" desperate for power.

