Professor Wole Soyinka has commended Peter Obi for doing something remarkable during the 2023 presidential election

The Nobel laureate said the Labour Party and Obi did remarkably well for breaking into the camps of two established parties

Soyinka, however, said the Labour Party presidential candidate did not win the February 25 election

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

South Africa, Stellenbosch - Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, achieved something remarkable during the 2023 general election.

Soyinka said Obi and his party did remarkably well to have broken into the two major parties (All Progressives Party and Peoples Democratic Party).

Wole Soyinka commends Peter Obi for doing something remarkable Photo Credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi achieved something remarkable

He stated this during an event titled, “The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue”, organised by ‘Africa in the World’, in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Wednesday, September 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video posted by a journalist, Mayowa Tijani, via his X (formerly Twitter) page, @OluwamayowaTJ.

Soyinka, however, said Obi did not win the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“This recent election – two things happened, first of all. One party took over the labour movement, which is not my favourite movement, and then it became a regional party.

“Whereas it was a marvellous breach into the established two camps. Peter Obi achieved something remarkable there, that he broke that mould. However, he did not win the election.

How Obidients were used by some ex-generals, Soyinka reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soyinka revealed how some former military generals used Peter Obi's supporters popularly called “Obidients” during the 2023 presidential elections.

Soyinka said Obi’s supporters played into the hands of a clandestine force which included some ex-generals who were calling for an interim government before the election began.

“Labour Party leadership knew Peter Obi lost 2023 polls”: Soyinka

Soyinka revealed what went down in the 2023 presidential election, held on Saturday, February 25.

The Nobel laureate disclosed that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) knew that Peter Obi, the party's flagbearer, lost the presidential poll.

He accused the Labour Party of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians, especially youths, that Obi won the election.

Source: Legit.ng