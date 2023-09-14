Opposition candidates, Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) have vowed to file an appeal against the tribunal’s verdict which upheld President Bola Tinubu's election

David Elijah, who prides himself as "the anointed servant of God with too much divinatory anointing", has released a prophecy concerning Messrs Obi and Atiku's cases

Prophet Elijah said the Supreme Court will dismiss Obi and Atiku’s petitions against the electoral victory of President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has said the Supreme Court will dismiss the suits that would be filed by the opposition against President Tinubu.

Prophet Elijah said this recently while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

Prophet David Kingleo’s new prophecy favours President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

'Supreme Court won't entertain cases'

With the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the petitions filed by the aggrieved candidates who participated in the February 25 presidential election, to challenge the victory of President Tinubu, there is anxiety as the legal battle shifts to the apex court.

Prophet Elijah said:

“Right there in the Supreme Court, I see the judgement again, and the matters presented, and the Supreme Court said ‘we cannot entertain these’. And there is another strike out (sic) at the Supreme Court.

“People begin to wonder what will become the outcome of the Supreme Court, and what is going to happen on the petitioners, people that are going to go to court.”

Cleric reveals prophecy about "secret of tribunal"

