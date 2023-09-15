Nigerians have started reacting to the car gift that the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, gifted the traditional rulers in Abuja

Wike took to his X page on Friday and announced the car gift for the traditional rulers, adding that it was needed to create a pathway in solving the insecurity in the FCT

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the post and expressed mixed reactions about the development

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians had kicked against the move of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike when he announced that the government is giving cars to traditional rulers in Abuja.

Taking to his X page on Friday afternoon, September 15, the minister said the traditional rulers are an important part of the community needed to fight the insecurity in the Nigerian capital.

Wike's statement reads in part:

"To support local community management & improve our security, today we provided vehicles for govt recognised traditional rulers in the FCT."

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to kick against the move, adding that it would not stop hunger in the country or reduce poverty.

Nigerians' reaction to Wike's car gift to traditional rulers in Abuja

See some of their reactions below:

Dickson Victory said the traditional rulers already had cars, and gifting them one would not reduce the poverty in the land. He said:

"People that have cars already, how does that help the poor masses."

Christy Juicy described the move as a way of securing the support of the people of the FCT ahead of the 2027 election. She said:

"When the time is right.. they must pay back with their votes... nothing goes for nothing. Who no know Wike?"

Alausa wants the minister to look into the road in his community and fix it. He said:

"God bless our Minister. You are a rare gem. Kindly remember Pegi Community in Kuje Area Council, sir. 2km road out 14km done so far. The project was abandoned even after the immediate past minister boasted on the TV about it. We are counting on your pedigree sir."

Nandi David commended the minister and compared him to the time of Nasir El-Rufai as the minister of the FCT. He said:

"You're are doing well. It's now that we see the semblance of governance in FCT since the days of El-Rufai. Blessings"

Olabisi Abimbola questions why the minister has to gift them the cars. He said:

"And so the cycle of wasting limited resources begins. Shey na cars all these traditional rulers no get, cause I no understand."

