President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer CEO/national coordinator of NSIPA

Tinubu announced the appointment on Thursday, September 14 after returning from India and UAE

National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) was established by an Act of 2023 and signed into law on May 22, 2023

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

The approval of Yakubu is pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

President Tinubu appoints Yakubu as NSIPA pioneer CEO Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu appoints CEO for new investment agency

Special Adviser President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement published on the State House website on Thursday, September 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ngelale said Yakubu has over 15 years' worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

According to the statement, the new NSIPA boss has a master's degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

"President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration."

Tinubu sacks Nami, appoints Adedeji as FIRS boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has sacked Muhammad Nami, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) chairman appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president subsequently appointed Zacchaeus Adedeji, his special adviser on revenue, as the acting chairman of the tax agency, a tweet by the presidency revealed.

Adedeji was a former commissioner of finance under the late governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, a position he held at the age of 33.

Tinubu appoints Aliyu Ahmed as CEO Refugees commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and as the Commissioner of Education.

Source: Legit.ng