The presidency confirmed this development through a statement signed by Tinubu'a aide, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14

Ngelale shared brief details of Ahmed's previous office and position and noted his recent "appointment takes immediate effect"

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The presidency in a statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja on Thursday, said Mr. Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and as the Commissioner of Education.

According to the statement, "By this directive of the President, the appointment takes immediate effect."

