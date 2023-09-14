President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the chairman of the FIRS

The president subsequently approved the appointment of his special adviser on revenue, Zach Adedeji, as the acting chairman of the tax commission

Nami was the second appointee of former President Muhammadu Buhari that President Tinubu would sacked in the first half of September

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sacked Muhammad Nami, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) chairman appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president subsequently appointed Zach Adedeji Adelabu, his special adviser on revenue, as the acting chairman of the tax agency, a tweet by the presidency revealed.

President Tinubu appoints Zacch Adedeji as acting FIRS Boss Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Profile of Zacch Adedeji, new acting FIRS chairman

Adedeji was a former commissioner of finance under the late governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, a position he held at the age of 33.

Nami, whose tenure was expected to end in December 2023, has been asked to embark on a retirement leave, while Adedeji will act as the commission's acting chairman.

Adedeji is a certified accountant from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government in Oyo State. He recently bagged his doctorate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Osun state.

How many Buhari's appointee Tinubu has sacked?

Nami was the latest appointee of former President Buhari that Tinubu would sack in less than four months after he resumed office.

Last week, President Tinubu sacked Lauretta Onochie, the immediate past chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and dissolved the governing board of the commissions.

While the sacking of Onochie and Nami was the latest in October, President Tinubu has sacked some big appointees of his predecessor, including the service chiefs.

President Tinubu also sacked the National Security adviser, the Inspection General of Police and Customs boss appointed by Buhari.

