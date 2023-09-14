The governor of Kano state has explained the motive behind the fund allocated for mass weddings in the state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed that he decided to set aside N854 million to fund weddings, as a palliative to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal in this critical time

The governor added that is also a way of reducing rising social vices which is a major source of poverty in the state

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has justified the approval of N854 million for mass weddings in the state.

The governor disclosed on Thursday, September 14, that the move is part of the palliative measures rolled out to the vulnerable people of the state.

The secretary to the state government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, while featuring on Trust TV’s Daybreak programme, said the mass wedding initiative is a campaign promise but could also be considered palliative in this trying moment.

Bichi noted further that Governor Yusuf's plan is aimed at reducing the spread of social vices, that are said to be a major source of poverty in the land.

He said,

“I can’t understand when you say making a bad situation worse by marrying off daughters of the vulnerable. We all know the cost of wedding. It is difficult for some households to marry off their daughters even though they have suitors who will marry them because of low income. It is also a form of palliative.

“There is an unintended cost of keeping your daughters that have reached the age of marriage that have their suitors and the parents are not able to prepare what is needed. We want to reduce the spread of social vices which is a major source of poverty.”

