The crisis between FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, persists

Recently, the former Rivers governor called for the suspension of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, which elicited further condemnation from the former vice-president's allies

Speaking to Legit.ng, a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, said when the PDP elects to wield the big stick, Wike's fate would draw less pity

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) risks Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), destroying the party.

Akinleye, in an interview with Legit.ng, made reference to the Labour Party (LP’s) leadership crisis where two chieftains, Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa, are parading themselves as the party's national chairman.

Wike continues to lambast the PDP as the party finds it hard to sanction him. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

"Nobody will pity Wike”: Analyst

According to Akinleye, when the PDP decides that the time is right to sanction Wike, “nobody will pity” the minister.

He told Legit.ng:

“If the PDP is not careful, Wike is ready to turn to the party to what Labour Party is currently experiencing with Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure.

“You can trust the party to act and when it wields the big stick, nobody will pity Wike.”

Why PDP hasn’t sanctioned Wike, analyst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akinleye said the PDP is yet to suspend or expel Wike because of the court order restraining the party.

The FCT minister, on the other hand, has not ceased to attack the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party. However, the PDP has avoided sanctioning him (Wike).

Implication of PDP expelling Wike

In a similar vein, Dr. Adigun Muse, a former head of political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), spoke on the friction between Wike and the PDP.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr. Muse said the opposition party “may spell political doom” for itself should it sanction Wike.

He said the PDP "got it wrong" by denying Wike the opportunity of being the vice presidential candidate to Atiku in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng