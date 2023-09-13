The feud between FCT minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, continues

Recently, Wike called for the suspension of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, which elicited further condemnation from the former vice-president's loyalists

Speaking to Legit.ng, a political economist, Dr. Adigun Muse, explained that Wike's political stature is shielding him from a sanction

FCT, Abuja - Dr. Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), has spoken on the friction between Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr. Muse said Nigeria’s main opposition party “may spell political doom” for itself should it sanction Wike.

"Wike is a bigwig"

Recall Wike led a group of five PDP governors that rebelled against Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Atiku lost the election to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and is currently in court to challenge the outcome.

The revolt led by Wike is believed to have contributed to Atiku’s loss. Tinubu named Wike in his cabinet which further worsened the internal crisis in the PDP. The FCT minister, on the other hand, has not ceased to attack the PDP and Atiku.

Dr. Muse told Legit.ng:

“The PDP got it wrong from the word go by denying Wike the opportunity of being the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar.

"He claimed that the PDP family was aware of his acceptance as a minister of the Republic.

“Moreover, he's a bigwig in PDP, so his personality carries a lot of weight.

"Also, he's still in control of the political steering wheel of Rivers state, hence he remains the beautiful bride of any forthright political party.

“Hence, sanctioning him or suspending or banning him outrightly by the PDP may spell political doom for the opposition political party.”

'Why it is difficult to sanction Wike'

