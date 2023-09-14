Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, said Obidients didn't know it but they were being used by a certain clandestine force, which included some ex-generals

Soyinka said the clandestine forces were already calling for an interim government before the 2023 election began

According to Soyinka, he had to stop them from getting the youths on the street to be killed for a lie

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed how some former military generals used supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called “Obidients” during the 2023 general elections.

Soyinka said Obi’s supporters played into the hands of a clandestine force which included some ex-generals who were calling for an interim government.

Soyinka says Obidients were used by some ex-generals Photo Credit:@McPilot7

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview and was shared by Mayowa Tijani of TheCable via his X (formerly Twitter) page @OluwamayowaTJ.

Speaking further, he had to stop the clandestine force from getting the youths on the street to be killed for a lie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“In addition, and this is the worst part, they didn’t know it but they were been used. Before the election ever took place, there was a certain clandestine force, a reactionary, It included some ex-generals, who were already calling for an interim government before the election began.

“So, the party was playing into the hands, maybe not consciously all of them but some definitely. Trying to create a situation to bring back the military…..Before them, I had already sent 3 emissaries to the leader, saying curb your supporters, tell them to be on their guide.

“If you lost an election for the first time, what does it matter, just tell them to stop threatening and intimidating people…..

“I had to stop them from getting the youths on the street to be slaught*red and for what, for a lie. This for me was unacceptable.”

“Labour Party leadership knew Peter Obi lost 2023 polls”: Soyinka

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, September 13, Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, revealed what went down in the 2023 presidential election, held on Saturday, February 25.

Soyinka disclosed that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) knew that Peter Obi, the party's flagbearer, lost the presidential poll.

He accused the opposition party, LP, of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians, especially youths, that Obi won the election.

Source: Legit.ng