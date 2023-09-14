The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reinstated the Labour Party house of representatives member, Ngozi Okolie

Okolie was restored as the duly-elected lawmaker representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency

The appellate court set aside the tribunal's judgement which had declared PDP's Ndudi Elumelu as winner of the election

Asaba, Delta state - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside a judgement by the national and state houses of assembly election tribunal in Asaba which declared Ndudi Elumelu the winner of the 2023 election.

Legit.ng reports that Elumelu represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta state and is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023 election: Appeal court sacks Elumelu

Per The Nation, in two judgements on Thursday, September 14, the appellate court declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the election.

It faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election on July 24.

The Appeal Court agreed with Mahmud Magaji (SAN), the lawyer to the LP, that contrary to the tribunal's verdict, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party.

The judges at the Appeal Courts held that the LP chieftain resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta state government — in line with the law.

Netizens react to Elumelu's sack

Following the news, social media users shared their feelings.

@grace_speak05 wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Another big win for Labour Party in Delta state.

"Congratulations to Ngozi Okolie as Appeal court declare and reaffirm him winner of 2023 House of Rep and sack Ndudi Elumelu of PDP.

"Utomi Nwanne of Ika federal constituency is coming."

@EvansWine47355 commented:

"It is time for judges to start collecting wotowoto anywhere we see them."

@MrBadmos_ said:

"Congratulations to us."

Tribunal sacks LP's Okolie

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta state, nullified the election of Okolie as a member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal in a judgement on Monday, July 24, held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the LP as he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held.

Okolie unseats Elumelu as reps member

In February, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okolie the winner of the national assembly election.

The LP candidate scored 53, 879 votes against 33, 466 secured by Elumelu.

