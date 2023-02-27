The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has declared Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ngozi Okolie, winner of the National Assembly election.

The seat is currently occupied by the minority leader of the House of Representatives and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Ndudi Elumelu.

Okolie was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for the federal constituency, Prof Kenneth Abaribe, at the INEC collation center in Oshimili south local government secretariat.

The LP candidate scored 53, 879 votes against 33, 466 secured by Elumelu.

Prof Abaribe said:

“Having polled 53,879 votes to defeat candidate of the PDP who polled 33,456 votes as required by law, I hereby declare LP as the winner of the election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency.”

Source: Legit.ng