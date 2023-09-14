Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT, has commented on the outcome of the presidential election petition court on the 25% of the vote in the FCT

Kingibe told her constituents that if the decision of the Supreme Court goes in line with the PEPC, the indigene of Abuja will have to push for governor in the FCT

Recall that the PEPC dismissed the petition that the presidential candidate must gather 25% in the FCT before being declared as the winner, adding that the federal capital did not enjoy special status

FCT, Abuja - Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory FCT), has reacted to the ruling of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) on the mandatory 25 per cent votes a presidential candidate must gather in Abuja on an election, This Day reported.

The senator, elected on the Labour Party platform, expressed her view about the ruling of the PEPC that dismissed the petition of the 25 per cent vote claim, telling her constituent that the matter is before the court.

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, have filed a 25 per cent petition, among others, against President Bola Tinubu before the PEPC. Still, the court ruled that the FCT did not enjoy a special status.

Abuja indigenes to push for governor, Senator Kingibe gives reason

Speaking to the indigene of the FCT, the Senator said that if the Supreme Court's verdict were in line with that of the PEPC, the people of Abuja would have to push for a governor in the federal capital.

She said:

“After the matter has been disposed of at the Supreme Court and if the same position is maintained, then we will agitate for a governor, three senators and other status of a state, but for now, let the matter remain as it is.”

Before the court's ruling, Peter Obi and the Labour Party's supporters insisted that President Tinubu could be removed because he did not get 25 per cent in Abuja.

