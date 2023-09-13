The election victory of Honourable Bright Ngene of the Labour Party in Enugu state has been nullified

The Enugu National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday voided Ngene's declaration

The tribunal thereby ordered a rerun of the election in Enugu state's south urban constituency within 90 days

Enugu state - On Wednesday, September 13, the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State, voided the declaration of Honourable Bright Ngene of the Labour Party as the House of Assembly member representing Enugu South urban constituency.

In voiding the election, the three-man panel headed by A. M. Abubakar ordered a rerun election in the Enugu South Urban constituency within 90 days, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Why the court sacked Labour Party lawmaker Ngene

Giving reason for the nullification of the election, the tribunal said it was based on the grounds that the number of votes credited to the said winner of the election, was fewer than the number of disenfranchised voters in the constituency.

Accordingly, the tribunal held that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) was wrong to have declared Bright Ngene the winner of the election, adding that the election umpire should have declared the election inconclusive and gone for a re-run at the units where it didn't conduct the election based on the margin of lead.

