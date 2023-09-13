Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been told that there would be consequences if he addresses himself as President of Nigeria

Uche Rochas, a politician and an ally of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State, made this claim via a social media post

In this report, Legit.ng conducted checks in the constitution on the penalty attached to the offence if Obi ever addresses himself as President

Uche Rochas, an ally of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State, said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, could be in severe trouble if he ever declares himself President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Rochas, who took to his social media handle to make his point, said Obi's supporters and any Nigerian could refer to him as their President as it would not be counted as unlawful.

In 1994, MKO Abiola was arrested for declaring himself President of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"You can call Peter Obi your president, and nothing will happen, but if Peter Obi addresses himself as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there will be a very severe consequences."

What does the law say?

Meanwhile, Section 192 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria states that:

"Any person who, on any occasion on which he is permitted or required by law to make a statement or declaration before any person authorised by law to permit it to be made before him, makes a statement or declaration before that person which, in any material particular, is to his knowledge false, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

"The offender cannot be arrested without warrant."

MKO Abiola's incident

It would be recalled that a similar situation transpired during the post-democracy era when the 1993 general election was annulled.

By way of statistics, MKO Abiola, the most popular and favourite presidential candidate, won the election but was not declared by the electoral body.

In 1994, he was arrested and imprisoned on treason charges after declaring himself the President of Nigeria.

MKO Abiola died on 7 July 1998, the day he was due to be released from prison.

