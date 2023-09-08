The reasons why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost both governorship and presidential elections in Osun state have emerged

Osun state, Osogbo - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed why it lost both governorship and presidential elections in Osun state.

As reported by Vanguard, Professor Isaac Adewole, the Chairman of the repositioning Committee, set up by the APC Osun state chapter disclosed the reasons.

Why APC lost in Osun

While presenting the report to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, Osogbo on Friday, September 8, Adewole said APC lost both elections due to a series of issues including irregular payment of salaries, pensions and a backlog of salaries.

The former Minister of Health added the wrong handling of events after the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the subsequent nomination of an APC candidate for the by-election.

He also mentioned anti-party activities among the ruling APC members.

“Some of the key enabler for the failure of the party in the governorship and presidential elections are; disconnection between the government and the govern, poor leadership, irregular payment of salaries and pensions, poor reward system, imposition by party leaders, mismanagement of the event following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the consequent nomination of a candidate for the Osun West Senatorial by-election in 2017.

“Other issues include, indiscipline and anti-party activities, agitation of Osun West agenda, lack of commitment by party leaders and members, undue desire to grab money allocated to wards and units by leaders, ineffective use of the media to project achievements of the governor, inadequate preparation for election, poor election management and insecurity.

