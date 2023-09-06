FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, struck out some aspects of the petitions presented by the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.⁣

Among the portions struck out by the tribunal was a segment where the PDP claimed that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not qualified for the presidency.

The tribunal has dismissed PDP’s petitions questioning President Tinubu’s qualifications. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

⁣⁣Atiku vs Tinubu: 'Documents inadequate', Tribunal

According to The Punch, the court held that while the petitioners claimed that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional threshold to enable him to contest the election, they failed to state what the required qualifications were. ⁣

Also, the tribunal struck out other paragraphs where it found that the petitioners allegedly made vague allegations of malpractices and irregularities.⁣

The Punch quotes Justice Stephen Adah as saying:

“All the evidence including substantiations in cross-examination and all documents, reports…are incompetent, and are hereby expunged from the records of this court.”

