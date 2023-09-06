A senior lawyer's action being shut down by the tribunal judges on Wednesday, September 6, has got many talking

The lawyer in a viral video sought clarification from the tribunal judges but was shut down immediately

The senior lawyer and counsel for the APC, Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan was scolded by the judges for interruption during the court proceedings

FCT, Abuja - There was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 6, the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, when the justices delivering judgments shut down a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan.

“You Can’t Interrupt Judgment”: Drama As Tribunal Shut Down APC’s Lawyer Who Complained After 8 Hours. Photo credit: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

The legal luminary was shut down by the judges for interruption during court proceedings, Channels TV reported.

The tribunal resumed at 9: 00am and the justices have been delivering verdicts in what can be described as a marathon judgment.

Apparently fatigued after eight hours of judgment delivery by the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, Uwensuyi-Edosomwan at 5: 00 pm asked the court to be brief and either “dismiss or allow” the petitions of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

“I have listened to your Lordship’s eloquent judgement,” Uwensuyi-Edosomwan interjected.

“You don’t have to interrupt judgment, we are delivering judgment and we are still on,” one of the justices shut down the senior lawyer. “You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgment.”

Watch as the court shut down APC's lawyer

Nigerians react as the tribunal shut down the APC lawyer

Legit.ng captured some reactions of Nigerians on X (formerly known as Twitter). While some laughed over the development, others said the lawyer was rude.

@Ayshatmagajie tweeted:

"Thank God Obi is Losser."

@TJ_Insuranceman tweeted:

"Very rude of him."

@itweetmamind tweeted:

"Why’s a whole SAN interrupting judgement??"

@EleyiLagos tweeted:

"Tribunal Judges to Peter Obi Sans, this victory dey sweet me for body."

@AbdullAhmad30 tweeted:

"Dem go explain tire."

@_bnjibrxxl tweeted:

"Make he no be like him sef no talk."

@Maipata_ tweeted:

"He go explain tire no evidence."

Reno Omokri taunts Labour Party supporters

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has taken a swipe at the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The strong chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared a post on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 6, to challenge Obi's return as Nigeria's president.

Omokri tweeted: "Obidients, is Peter Obi still coming?".

Tribunal gives verdict on Peter Obi, LP’s 25% FCT vote claim against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has given its verdict on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, about 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The tribunal dismissed Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s argument that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to score 25% votes in the FCT.

The court ruled that the 25% vote claim in the FCT is irrelevant.

