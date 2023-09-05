The APC national chairman's son, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has been defeated by Tijjani Abdulqadir Jobe of the NNPP at the National and State House of Assembly election petition tribunal in Kano

Ganduje's suit against Jobe over the outcome of the Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency election was dismissed over lack of evidence

The tribunal then awarded a fine of N200,000 against the APC leader's son to be paid to Jobe, the defendant

Kano - Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the son of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been fined N200,000 by the National and State House of Assembly election petition tribunal in Kano State.

According to Daily Trust, the court on Tuesday, September 5, dismissed the petition filed by the APC chairman's son over his loss in the February 25 parliamentary election in the state.

Court strikes out Ganduje's son's suit against NNPP in Kano

NNPP defeats APC in Kano House of Reps suit

Ganduje was challenging the victory of Tijjani Abdulqadir Jobe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency election.

Justice I. P. Chima-led three-person panel dismissed the petition of the APC leader's son over lack of merit. The judge ruled that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the tribunal, Ganduje and the APC failed to provide enough evidence to justify his claim about the alleged anomalies in the conduct of the election.

Ganduje's son fined for N200,000 over lack of evidence in his suit

The panel then awarded an N200,000 fine against Ganduje to be paid to Tijjani Abdulqadir Jobe of the NNPP.

During the 2023 general election, the NNPP defeated the ruling APC in both the presidential and governorship elections. The new party also swept almost all the legislative seats in the National and State House of Assemble.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election, was considered a strong candidate in the poll, considering the feat he recorded.

