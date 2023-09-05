Senator Adams Oshiomhole representing Edo North in the National Assembly has defected the PDP candidate, Francis Alimikhena, at the tribunal

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed Alimikhena's petitions against Oshiomhole for lack of merit

The tribunal held that Alimikhena failed to tender any relevant document to prove a case of non-compliance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Edo state, Benin City - The election victory of former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North has been upheld by the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo state capital.

As reported by The Nation, the three-man tribunal, led by Justice O.A. Chuioke, gave the judgement on Tuesday, September 5 after dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Francis Alimikhena, for lack of merit.

Tribunal upholds Oshimhole's election Photo Credit: Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

Court dismisses Alimikhena's petition against Oshimhole

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Oshiomhole the winner of the February 25 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove their case and tender any relevant document to prove a case of non-compliance as contained in their petitions.

Alimikhena, former Senator through his counsel, Rasak Isenalume, in the suit NO: EPT/ED/SEN/02/2023, asked the tribunal to declare null and void the election of former Edo state governor.

According to the petition against Oshiomhole, alongside INEC and All Progressive Congress (APC), Isenalume said the former governor’s victory is not in noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Alimikhena added alleged non-transmission of election results through the use of a BIVAS machine to the IREV Portal during the election.

On the alternative, the PDP candidate prayed the tribunal to order a rerun of the election owing to non-substantial compliance with the law.

Tribunal sacks prominent senator, orders supplementary election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi East Senatorial Election Tribunal on Tuesday, September 5, sacked Senator Jibrin Isah.

Senator Isah, the Senate Committee Chairman on Customs Excise and Tariffs, was dismissed because votes were cancelled in some 94 polling units during the February 2023 election.

The tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the affected polling units.

Tribunal sacks LP's candidate

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, nullified the election of Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as a member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal in a judgement on Monday, July 24, held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the LP as he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held.

Source: Legit.ng