PDP chieftain, Olabode George, has sent a strong message to the presidential election tribunal that is set to deliver its verdict on Bola Tionubu's victory on Wednesday, September 6

The politician expressed deep concern over the role of the judiciary in deciding the possible winner of the election, alleging, that the government "is controlling the system"

The PDP leader however urged the judiciary to allow the will of the people to prevail, insisting INEC should conduct a fresh election, if the need arises

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has raised eyebrows over the role of the judiciary in determining election winners in Nigeria.

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Why Judiciary Should Not Decide the Winner, Bode George Speaks, What Court Should. Photo credit: Chief Olabode George, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that it would deliver its judgment on Wednesday, September 6, the PDP chieftain advised the judiciary against taking away the right of the people to determine poll winners.

The Punch reported that he raised the concern at a press briefing held in his office in Ikoyi on Monday, September 4.

Meanwhile, the tribunal through its judgement that will be delivered on Wednesday, at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, will determine if Bola Tinubu is the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election or not.

But George queried why the judiciary had been making pronouncements to determine election winners rather than order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to re-conduct the elections to aid the emergence of real winners, BusinessDay report added.

He said,

"The most contentious issue in Nigeria today is the judiciary, it is one of the pillars of government. Is it right for the judiciary to tell us who won or lost the election?

“It is the will of the people that should prevail. If you discover any wrong, ask them to go back and conduct a fresh election even if it takes a hundred times. The job of the judiciary is not to tell us who lost or who won.”

Tribunal: "Timing of NLC warning strike suspicious" - Reno Omokri insists

Ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has insisted that the timing of the two-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is 'suspicious'.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party made this known via a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, September 4th, 2023.

Omokri said the timing of the strike “is just too convenient for comfort” and warned that the tribunal's verdict must not be thwarted.

"Why PDP divided Nigeria": Bode George opens up

Meanwhile, the PDP deputy national chairman, Bode George, has disclosed that the now-opposition party played a key role in bringing Nigeria into one.

Bode George said when the PDP came into power in 1999, the founding fathers divided the country into six geopolitical zones.

The PDP leader said this while noting that the recent appointment of service chiefs was a reasonable one.

Source: Legit.ng