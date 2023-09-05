A fresh revelation about the controversy surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's records at the Chicago State University (CSU) has emerged

It was gathered that CSU confirmed President Tinubu's academic records according to a political critic, Reno Omokri, who claimed to have seen it first-hand when he visited the school

Omokri also called out a famous TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, who stated last year that CSU denied President Tinubu's existence as an ex-student

Famous broadcast journalist Rufai Oseni has been accused of misinforming the public that the Chicago State University (CSU) denied President Bola Tinubu attending the school.

President Tinubu has been in a series of legal back-and-forths with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who has been hammering on the falseness of former’s academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Rufai Oseni has often been accused of being biased in his comments to favour Peter Obi. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by the Guardian, it was gathered that Oseni caused a stir when he stated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that Chicago State University was hit with a subpoena. Based on that document, they denied Tinubu’s academic records.

Oseni, who stated this live on air, attributed his fact to a report he read in Vanguard newspaper.

Reno Omokri calls Rufai Oseni "a liar"

Reacting to this development via tweet, a staunch supporter of Atiku and the PDP, Reno Omokri, revealed that he had visited the CSU and the academic record of President Tinubu was made available Tinubu, thereby describing Oseni’s assertions as false.

He wrote:

"I physically went to Chicago State University and was given a document proving that what Mr. Rufai Oseni said was false. When I proved that he lied, he threatened to kill me and destroy me in a recorded phone call.

"Today, I again ask that Rufai Oseni should #PublishTheSubpoena or admit that he lied in a bid to manipulate the election in favour of Mr. Peter Obi.

"If our government will not do it, then it is incumbent on us to keep our media honest and corrupt-free. If we cannot trust our media, then we cannot have a genuine democracy."

Similarly, it was gathered that the management of CSU responded to the claims of Oseni, confirming that Tinubu was indeed a former student of the highly revered institution.

Another publication by Farooq A. Kperogi also confirmed that President Tinubu was an ex-student of the institution with adequate academic records.

The publication was quoted saying:

“A friend, who is a professor of English at the university, went to the registrar’s office and confirmed that Tinubu indeed attended and graduated from CSU.”

