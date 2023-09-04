President Bola Tinubu's delegation team has begun moves to avert the proposed strike of the NLC and the TUC

Tinubu's minister of labour and employment confirmed the development on Monday afternoon, September 4, a few hours before the planned meeting with the organised labour

Meanwhile, the Union announced a two-day warning strike due to the untold hardship brought upon its members and Nigerians occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

State House, Abuja - The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced it will meet with the leaders of the organised labour at 3: 00 p.m. on Monday, September 4, to avert the looming strike action in the country.

Daily Trust reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, who stated this during an ongoing press briefing explained that he had not met with the labour leaders today because he didn’t get adequate brief from relevant departments before now.

Lalong appealed to the leadership of both the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days time, The New Telegraph reported.

NLC declares 2-day warning strike, gives other details

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the commencement of a two-day warning strike, which will begin on Tuesday, September 5, to protest the failure of the federal government to address the challenges Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The labour union that had shielded the protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu is prepared to warn the federal government through the two-day strike.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

NLC denies suspending strikes, protests, lists major demands

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, has said in a statement that there is no going back on the planned industrial action of the union.

Ajaero, in a statement he signed, said the NLC has neither reconsidered nor suspended its planned protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier, the secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugbaja, hinted that the organised labour would meet with its members to decide the following line of action after meeting with the federal government team.

Source: Legit.ng