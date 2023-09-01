The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the commencement of a two-day warning strike which will begin on Tuesday, September 5, to protest the failure of the federal government to address the challenges Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to Channels Television, the labour union that had earlier shielded the protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, are prepared to send a warning to the federal government through the two days strike.

Source: Legit.ng