The federal government is taking steps to resolve the issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal with labour unions

The President Bola Tinubu-led government has constituted a committee to resolve the fuel subsidy removal issues with Labour unions

The Ad-hoc Committee is made of Nigerian Governors Forum Chairman, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma etc

Abuja - State House - The federal government has set up an Ad-hoc Committee to engage with the leadership of labour unions to resolve issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Presidency and shared by a Twitter user, @DOlusegun, on Thursday, August 17.

FG sets up a committee to resolve issues with labour union over subsidy removal Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

According to the statement, the decision was made at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Ad-hoc Committee to liaise with labour unions to resolve issue

Shettima said the committee will liaise with the leadership of labour unions to find a way forward in the national interest.

“The committee comprises the Nigerian Governors Forum Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo; Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

“Vice President said the committee will liaise with the leadership of labour unions in the country to find a way forward on the emerging issues in the interest of the nation.”

President Tinubu breaks silence on increase in petrol price

